Two Quezons: TJ Trinidad visits ‘Quezon’ set to support Jericho Rosales

Seasoned actor TJ Trinidad surprised fellow actor Jericho Rosales on the set of TBA Studios’ highly anticipated historical biopic, “Quezon”, last Saturday, April 26.

TJ shared a “warm hug” and exchanged “heartfelt words of support and camaraderie” with Jericho, who portrays former President Manuel L. Quezon in the film.

Previously, TJ had briefly portrayed Quezon in the final scene of “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral”, but had to step away from the role due to personal commitments.

“Despite stepping back from the role, Trinidad has given his full support to the project, extending his congratulations to both Jericho Rosales and Benjamin Alves, who have previously played the younger Quezon in “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral”, TBA Studios said in a release.

It was announced in February that Jericho would take on the role of Quezon, sparking excitement among fans.

The meeting of the two Quezons left some Pinoys online excited for the upcoming film.

“Exciting #QUEZON,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Can’t wait for #Quezon!” another said.

“Omg! TJ!!!” an online user also commented.

While TJ has stepped away from showbiz since the COVID-19 pandemic, the production company thanked him for his support for “Quezon.”

“Huge thanks for your support, TJ! It was such a treat to have you visit the set of #Quezon!” TBA Studios said.

It added that they miss Benjamin, who will portray the young Quezon in the upcoming biopic.

Meanwhile, filming for “Quezon” began in March, with a theatrical release targeted for later this year.

“Quezon” will follow the life of Quezon, a Filipino lawyer and soldier who became the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

The film will also highlight his presidential campaign against then-President Emilio Aguinaldo.

Produced as a stand-alone film, “Quezon” will exist within the same cinematic continuity as TBA Studios’ “Bayaniverse”—a series of films based on Philippine history. It follows the success of box office hits “Heneral Luna” (2015) and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” (2018).