BINI Sheena’s life story in ‘MMK’ leaves viewers in tears

BINI’s Sheena Catacutan moved social media users to tears with the release of her “Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK)” episode, which tells the story of her own life.

The episode marked Sheena’s acting debut and also featured the return of actress Angelica Panganiban to the iconic drama anthology.

The episode streamed on May 1 on the streaming platform iWantTFC.

Many social media users were emotional over Sheena’s life story, which featured the untimely passing of her mother in 2020 in her trainee days.

“Sobrang strong mo, BINI_Sheena. Grabe ka. Hindi ko talaga maipaliwanag kung gaano ako humanga sa’yo habang pinapanood kita sa MMK. Ang lakas mo, hindi lang bilang performer, kundi bilang isang tao na kayang ipakita ang totoong emosyon, kahit gaano kasakit, kahit gaano kabigan,” a fan wrote.

“Thank you for not giving up and fighting continuously Sheena. We’re so proud of you!” another said.

“‘Di niyo naman sinabi na kailangan pala ng timba ‘pag manonood,” a viewer also said.

Acting era

Sheena said acting was a dream come true for her.

“Pangarap ko to!” the BINI member said.

— With Janelle Liong