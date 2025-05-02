‘Through the Years’: How Zsa Zsa Padilla is celebrating her four-decade music career

Zsa Zsa Padilla, dubbed as “Divine Diva”, is returning to the concert stage for a milestone celebration of her over four-decade music career.

On May 17, the veteran singer and actress will headline “Through the Years” concert at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati.

The concert is set to be a reflection of Zsa Zsa’s legacy, featuring a lineup of her most beloved songs with longtime collaborators and loved ones.

Joining her are music icons Gary Valenciano and Erik Santos, as well as her daughters Zia Quizon and Karylle.

The show would be directed by Rowell Santiago, with Homer Flores handling musical arrangements.

“Through the Years” serves not just as a tribute to the OPM icon’s music, but is also dedicated to fans who followed Zsa Zsa’s journey and wish to celebrate her 42nd anniversary.

Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

— Rosette Adel