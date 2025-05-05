‘Thank you, Vice Ganda’: Le Sserafim’s Yunjin thanks noontime show host for viral dance craze 

Huh Yunjin, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, has expressed her delightful surprise and gratitude over the viral dance craze of their song “Crazy” in the Philippines, directly acknowledging comedian Vice Ganda’s pivotal role in its soaring popularity.
In a recent post on the fan communication platform Weverse, Yunjin reacted with visible excitement upon learning about the trend. She wrote, "Crazy is trending in the Philippines for real?" followed by "Y'all crazy is going viral in the Philippines??? WHAT".
real?” followed by “Y’all crazy is going viral in the Philippines??? WHAT”.
Showing their appreciation, Yunjin didn’t hesitate to give credit where it was due, mentioning the Unkabogable Star.
“Thank you Vice Ganda,” she wrote, followed by a call to their fanbase, “Everyone, say Thank you Vice Gandaaaa”.
The comedian’s dance moves to Le Sserafim’s “Crazy” became a huge trend in the Philippines, with dance videos being posted on different social media platforms.
Filipino reactions go ‘crazy’
The reaction from Yunjin follows the earlier acknowledgment from the official Le Sserafim X account, where they also expressed their love for Filipino FEARNOTs, their official fandom.
MAHAL KO KAYO SEE YOU AGAIN SOON MANILA#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 https://t.co/IqiFDo5doG pic.twitter.com/qNnss7Gdgx
— 르세라핌 (@IM_LESSERAFIM) April 29, 2025
On X, the group retweeted the "National Crazy Day" footage from "It's Showtime", endearingly calling the participants "Our lodis fr (for real)" and expressing their affection with "Mahal ko kayo. See you again soon, Manila."
kayo. See you again soon, Manila.”
The girl group also reposted and left a comment on one of Vice Ganda’s TikTok videos, saying “Ang galing talaga!”
Filipino Fearnots were thrilled by the group’s reaction, with many urging them to try the dance craze and make a guest appearance on “It’s Showtime.”
Some fans also could not help but notice the Tagalog phrases and slang words the group had been using online, speculating that Sophia Laforteza — the Filipina leader of KATSEYE, another HYBE-affiliated group — might be the one teaching Le Sserafim these expressions.
Le Sserafim to hold Manila show
With excitement building around the dance trend for their eight-month-old track "Crazy," the timing couldn't be more perfect for Le Sserafim's upcoming Easy, Crazy, Hot tour in the Philippines.
Philippines.
The five-member group will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 2, 2025, treating Filipino fans to a set featuring its hits like “Easy,” “Smart,” “Antifragile,” “Hot,” “Crazy” and more.
The group previously visited the Philippines in December 2023, performing at the Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.