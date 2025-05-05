‘Thank you, Vice Ganda’: Le Sserafim’s Yunjin thanks noontime show host for viral dance craze 

Huh Yunjin, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, has expressed her delightful surprise and gratitude over the viral dance craze of their song “Crazy” in the Philippines, directly acknowledging comedian Vice Ganda’s pivotal role in its soaring popularity.

In a recent post on the fan communication platform Weverse, Yunjin reacted with visible excitement upon learning about the trend. She wrote, “Crazy is trending in the Philippines for

real?” followed by “Y’all crazy is going viral in the Philippines??? WHAT”.

Showing their appreciation, Yunjin didn’t hesitate to give credit where it was due, mentioning the Unkabogable Star.

: everyone say thank you vice gandaaaa🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/CAiTVuPtSv — joe (@elsserafim) May 2, 2025 The comedian’s dance moves to Le Sserafim’s “Crazy” became a huge trend in the Philippines, with dance videos being posted on different social media platforms.