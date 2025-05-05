Alex Eala ‘grateful’ to contribute to Filipinos’ growing interest in tennis

While not as popular as basketball, tennis is still a sport that captures the interest of many Filipino sports fans.

In recent months, this interest has surged, especially with Filipina tennis player Alex Eala making headlines worldwide.

In her recent interview with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the 19-year-old player is happy that her achievements so far contribute to the growing popularity of tennis in the Philippines.

“I’m so happy with the attention that tennis is getting right now in Manila. I’m just so grateful that what I’ve done hopefully has played a part in that,” she said.

This growing interest from Filipino tennis fans is set to continue as Alex prepares for two major competitions this May.

First up, Alex will compete in the Italian Open from May 6 to 18. Following that, she will make her appearance at the Roland Garros French Open Women’s Singles, where she has automatically qualified after she was ranked 70th by the WTA.

“I’d love to see how Tennis can grow into a big sport in the Philippines,” Alex concluded.

Meanwhile, Filipino tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat as Wilson, the U.S. sporting gear and apparel brand, opens its first-ever store in the Philippines at SM Mall of Asia.

Mostly known for its tennis gear, the brand also offers equipment for other sports like pickleball, which is gaining popularity, as well as versatile apparel suitable for both on and off the court.

‘The right racket’

Whether you’re a pro, a beginner, or a casual player, having the right sporting gear is essential. For tennis, Wilson and Anta general manager JP Paglinawan emphasized that your playing style plays a key role in choosing the right racket.

“You can’t play the sport without the right racket,” Paglinawan reiterated.

He then explained: “The right racket, they’re different, although they look the same. Some rackets are made for power, some rackets are made for speed and control, and some are in between. So, it depends on your style of play.”

The opening of the first Wilson store was graced by several stars, including Kapuso actress Marian Rivera, celebrity couple Isabel Oli and John Prats with their family, as well as celebrity couple Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez.