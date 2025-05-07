‘May tatalo na sa gun scene’: Ryza Cenon reacts amid buzz on Camille Prats’ sword fight scene

Actress Ryza Cenon reacted to a social media user who remembered her viral nerf gun moment in a Kapuso afternoon series starring Camille Prats and Katrina Halili.

Ryza responded to a TikTok user who claimed that her iconic nerf gun scene in the 2017 drama “Ika-6 Na Utos” was beaten by a new entry from “Mommy Dearest.”

“Ate, [may] tumalo na sa water gun mo (loudly crying emoji). ‘Yung show nila Camille Prats, ahaha,” the online user wrote.

Ryza responded to the clip by sharing her reaction in a video.

“Ansaveeeeh?!” she wrote as a caption with a shaking face emoji.

The clip shows Camille grabbing a toy sword from a vendor and unleashing it with fury as she fights with Katrina’s character.

The scene from “Mommy Dearest,” aired on April 29, showed Camille’s Olive and Katrina’s Emma fighting in a “Star Wars”-style battle with their toy swords in the middle of a street.

“Mommy Dearest” tells the story of two mothers, Olive and Emma, and their love for a child named Mookie.

Olive takes care of Mookie, a sickly child, as her mother, but Emma, a maid, enters their lives and becomes the child’s confidant and best friend.

Meanwhile, Ryza’s viral nerf gun scene in “Ika-6 Na Utos” showed her confronting Sunshine Dizon‘s character with the toy in a kids’ shop.

Ryza played the role of Georgia, a mistress, while Sunshine played the role of her friend-turned-rival, Emma.

The nerf gun scene has since been turned into memes by Pinoys.

