Crowned: Ahtisa Manalo’s Miss Universe Philippines portraits get love from fellow queens

Beauty queens were on an all-out support for Ahtisa Manalo who released her first official portraits as Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

The 27-year-old stunner from Quezon province bested 65 candidates to win the elusive crown as the national beauty pageant concluded on May 2.

Ahtisa will represent the country in the upcoming Miss Universe 2025 to be held in Thailand in November.

The pageant veteran impressed the public when she turned her evening gown stumble into an insightful answer in the MUPH’s Question and Answer segment.

“I fell a while ago on stage. And the thing with me is, whenever I fall in life, I always make sure I come back stronger,” she said.

“Last year, I was here on this stage, and for the second time this year, I’m here, putting everything on this stage to be Miss Universe Philippines, because this is mine and my grandmother’s shared dream. And she passed away early this year. And this is my ode to her,” Ahtisa added.

The beauty queen has released her official portraits as the Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, which quickly earned love and approval from her fellow sisters in the pageant scene.

“Congratulations, Ahtisa!!! So proud of you!!!” Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza commented.

“Tears. I knew it was only a matter of time. Congratulations, queen,” Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 third runner-up Emmanuelle Vera wrote.

“Congratulations, queen,” Miss Universe Philippines 2025 first runner-up Winwyn Marquez commented with emojis.

“QUEEN,” Miss International 2022 Top 15 semifinalist Hannah Arnold wrote with a two-hearts emoji.

“The glow,” Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwen Fourniol commented with emojis.

“Queen Ahtisa!” Miss Universe 2020 Top 21 semifinalist Rabiya Mateo wrote.

“Gwapaaaa,” Miss Universe 2019 Top 20 semifinalist Gazini Ganados commented.

This was Ahtisa’s third attempt to join the Miss Universe Philippines.

She previously joined Reyna ng Aliwan 2017 and finished second runner-up.

Ahtisa later competed for the Binibining Pilipinas International 2018 title and won, becoming its youngest winner that year at the age of 20.

She also represented the Philippines at the Miss International 2018 and finished first runner-up.

Ahtisa likewise joined Miss Cosmo International 2024, where she finished in the Top 10.

The beauty queen is also an entrepreneur who co-owns cafes in Australia.