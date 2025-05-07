‘Our winner’: Park Bo-gum wins fans’ hearts at 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum won over fans’ hearts as he hosted the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on Monday, May 5.

The celebrated star co-hosted the ceremony alongside Bae Suzy and Shin Dong-yup.

He later shared behind-the-scenes and backstage photos from the event on Instagram. The snaps included pictures of gifts from fans, moments with his fellow hosts Suzy and Dong-yup, as well as photos with trail runner Kim Taeyeon (Park Hyunja).

“Sailing with the love you sent. Thank you to everyone who supported me yesterday,” Bo-gum captioned his post on Tuesday, May 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARK BO GUM (@bogummy)



Bo-gum was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “When Life Gives You Tangerines”, which also took home awards for Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and both Best Supporting Actor and Actress at the Baeksang awards.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” premiered on Netflix on March 7 and concluded on March 28.

In the series, Bo-gum portrayed Gwan-sik, the husband of Ae-sun (played by IU) and the father of Geum-myeong and Eun-myeong.

Although Bo-gum did not take home the Best Actor award, fans cheered him on as he hosted the awards ceremony and declared him their “winner.”

“We loved watching you as MC at Baeksang and we hope you had fun seeing friends backstage. For us, you will always be number 1. We love you so much! Our best actor, yes, and the face of Baeksang,” an Instagram user said.

“Even though you didn’t win the award, you have already won the hearts of millions with your incredible talent. Keep shining!”

@bogummy Brasil Loves You,” another commented.

“@bogummy to us your fans…you are and you will always be our WINNER,” a Filipino fan wrote.

“Congratulations my dear. For me, you are the BEST!!!!” another Filipino fan said.

— With Janelle Liong

READ: ‘Not moving on’: Park Bo-gum, IU share BTS pics from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’