Vatican sighting: Korina Sanchez and Jessica Soho’s photo fuels hopes of team-up

An iconic collaboration?

A photo of broadcast icons Korina Sanchez and Jessica Soho together in Vatican City during the papal conclave sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between the two

The Facebook page of Soho’s “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” (KMJS) posted a picture of its host with Sanchez, who has long been associated with ABS-CBN before. She is in the Vatican covering for Bilyonaryo News Channel.

“PBB Collab, next edition na ba itu?” it said with a grinning-squinting face emoji, referring to the historic “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” in which celebrities from ABS-CBN and GMA Network joined as housemates.

“HANDA NA BA KAYO?! I-KMJS NA ‘YAN!” the page added, alluding to the taglines used by the hosts in their respective shows.

“Handa na ba kayo?” is Sanchez’s tagline in her “Rated K” news magazine show, while “I-KMJS na ‘yan!” is the catchphrase of Soho’s program.

“Korina Sanchez at Jessica Soho sa coverage ng Papal conclave sa Vatican,” the KMJS said in its Facebook post.

Sanchez also uploaded the picture to her Instagram account with the caption:

“G? Why not? Rain and sun meet as friends at the Vatican. Just as K meets GMA7’s icon, Jessica Soho.”

The posts have earned several comments from Filipinos who reacted to collaboration hints.

“Wow. Big plot twist of the decade. Matapos halos masira ang remote namin tuwing linggo ng gabi dati dahil sa inyong mga shows, ngayon, magco-collab pa ata. Sana all,” a Facebook user wrote.

“KS [and] JS in one frame. Sana gawa kayo talk show, kayong 2 [dalawa] ang host na dalawa mga, Ma’am,” another commented commented.

“I would love to see these two interviewing each other. Wishful thinking, but why not?” a different Pinoy said.

“Sana mag-collab kayo. In your shows,” an online user commented.

“Rated K,” now known as “Rated Korina,” is ABS-CBN’s longest-running programs, while “KMJS” is also GMA’s longest-running shows and top-rating news magazine program.

Sanchez and Soho are in Vatican City to cover the papal conclave, during which 133 cardinals will vote for Pope Francis‘s successor to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The first round, which happened on Wednesday, May 7, yielded a black smoke from the Sistine Chapel, signifying that a pope has not been chosen yet.

The session will continue until a candidate secures a majority of at least two-thirds of the vote, at which point white smoke will emerge from the chapel’s chimney.