‘Iisang kinabukasan’: Nadine Lustre urges Filipinos to reflect on their 2025 votes

“My president.”

This was how some Filipinos referred to actress Nadine Lustre after she urged voters to carefully consider their choices for the 2025 midterm elections.

The showbiz personality on Saturday, May 12, shared a video of herself overlooking a scenic view, captioned “[pls. swipe]” to draw followers in.

Swiping revealed a carousel where she shared her hopes for a better Philippines, one that begins with the simple yet powerful act of voting wisely.

“Matagal ko nang iniisip kung gaano kalaki ang pagbabagong maaaring dalhin ng eleksyon sa susunod na araw. Isang boto lang mula sa bawat isa sa atin pero kapag pinagsama-sama, puwede nitong itulak ang bansa sa panibagong direksyon. Isa itong bihirang pagkakataon. Huwag sana nating sayangin,” she said.

“Ang pakiusap ko at sana ‘wag masamain — pag-isipan nating mabuti ang iboboto natin. Huwag tayong papadala sa ganda ng salita, ningning ng campaign ads at pagpapakitang tao ng mga kandidato natin,” the actress added.

Nadine also mentioned how some exploit people’s socioeconomic struggles to buy votes, saying that every offer accepted means giving up a rightful vote that could shape the nation’s future.

“Hindi patas. Kaya sana po kilatisin natin ang track record. Alamin kung sino talaga ang totoong naglilingkod, at sino lang ang nagpapabango ngayon dahil kailangan nila ng boto. Dahil ang totoo, hindi natin kailangan ng lider na magaling magsalita, kailangan natin ng lider na marunong makinig at tunay na may malasakit sa ating lahat,” she said.

The actress acknowledged that Filipinos may support different candidates but reminded them that they all share one nation and one future to protect.

Nadine urged voters to consider those burdened by rising costs, unjust laws, and systemic inequality when making their choices at the polls.

“‘Yung mga araw-araw nagbabanat ng buto pero kulang pa rin ang kinikita. ‘Yung mga nawalan ng boses. ‘Yung mga matagal nang iniwan at kinalimutan ng sistema,” she said.

The actress expressed her hope that one day, every Filipino will be able to live with comfort, dignity, opportunity and a voice that truly matters.

“Magsimula tayo sa isang boto. Sa isang desisyong tapat, bukas ang mata, at may puso para sa kapwa. Para sa kinabukasan. Para sa bayan. Para sa isa’t isa,” she said.

“At kung darating man ang bagong bukas, sana hindi dahil sa suwerte kundi dahil pinili nating lahat na lumaban para sa mas mabuting ngayon,” Nadine concluded.

Fellow showbiz personalities praised the actress for her thoughtful post, while others echoed the nickname her supporters have long given her: “My president.”

“IBA KA TALAGAAAAAA,” filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone commented.

“MY PRESIDENT,” content creator-actor Awra Briguela said.

Actress Solenn Heussaff also dropped a growing heart emoji in the comments.

“SONA NG ISANG PRESIDENTE,” another Instagram user wrote with a clapping emoji. A SONA refers to a State of the Nation Address, a speech usually delivered by a president in which they report the status of the country.

“Ganda nito, Nadine! Thanks for speaking up,” photographer Magic Liwanag wrote.

Nadine one of the personalities in the entertainment industry who consistently use their platform to speak out on social issues.

Some supporters have dubbed her “President Nadine,” citing her advocacy for mental health and praising her continued efforts to raise awareness and inspire action by calling her “president.”

Since then, the actress has grown more vocal in speaking up about key issues, including animal welfare, environmental protection and the importance of voting.

Filipinos are voting for their next set of leaders at the local and national levels in the 2025 midterm elections this Monday, May 12, until 7 p.m.

