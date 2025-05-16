‘He was a skater boy’: Chito Miranda unearths throwback photo with Avril Lavigne

“Parokya ni Edgar” vocalist Chito Miranda on Thursday, May 15, humored online users after he posted a throwback photo with pop-punk singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne.

“He was a skater boy. She said, ‘Hoy! Hoy! Buloy!'” he said in the caption, referencing his band’s song “Buloy” and Avril’s hit track, “Sk8er Boi.”

“Jusko (Diyos ko)…internet,” the frontman also said.



Chito did not disclose when and where the throwback photo was taken.

His caption, however, inspired witty comments.

Online users left their entries combining the lyrics of “Sk8er Boi” and the lyrics from Parokya ni Edgar’s songs.

“He was a skater boy. She said, ‘Tama na yan, inuman na!” A Facebook user said, featuring a line from the band’s “Inuman na.”

“He was a skater boy, she said don’t touch my birdie,” another added, referencing Parokya ni Edgar’s “Please Don’t Touch My Birdie.”

Avril made headlines this week after sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the music video of her collaboration with fellow pop rock artist, Simple Plan.

“So much fun making the song and music video! This song is dedicated to you all and we can’t wait to play it every night on The Greatest Hits Tour,” Avril said.