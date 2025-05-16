‘Can’t sing?’ Darren Espanto claps back after J-Hope song cover criticism

Singer Darren Espanto responded to an X user’s comment about his performance on the variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Darren performed “Mona Lisa” by J-Hope alongside fellow artists Kyle Echarri and Iñigo Pascual on Sunday, May 11.

An X user was not amused by their “Mona Lisa” cover.

“Dare I say… people who can’t sing need to stop covering his songs. Seriously,” an X user said, comparing J-Hope’s and the Filipino artists’ performances.

In jest, Darren responded that he could not take the “I can’t sing” comment.

“Please consider watching my other vocal performances cuz one thing I won’t take is someone telling me I ‘CAN’T SING,'” Darren said.

He then shared three of his past performances where he showcased his singing prowess.

These are the following:

Birthday prod on “Asap Natin ‘To” where he performed: “This Is Me”, “Conte Partiro” and “Phantom Of The Opera”

Live cover of Sia’s “Chandelier” on Wish FM 107.5 Bus

“Bibitaw Na” performance on ASAP Milan

Hi, @sieeoun. Please consider watching my other vocal performances cuz one thing I won’t take is someone telling me I “CAN’T SING” 😂 Attached here are a few of ‘em:https://t.co/3vjILznFm3https://t.co/L0mDmfi8Eghttps://t.co/Q9HvACRpr1 https://t.co/8l8mIzRDex — Darren (@Espanto2001) May 16, 2025

Many online users rallied behind Darren in the replies section. They vouched for the talent of Darren, saying they have seen him perform.

“Go Darren! our very versatile, world class and total performer, D!” an X user wrote.

“Been to Senator Kiko’s campaign where Darren performed & he’s really amazing! He’s a professional & total performer so I don’t get where the hate energy is coming from. That day,I was amazed & masasabi kong hindi pa cguro late para maging DARRENatics?” another said.

“Jusko yung siren sound mo pa nga lang for your vocalization, baka di na niya kayanin. Don’t you ever dare question Darren’s ability to sing and perform both singing and dancing live. The audacity naman niyan!” an X user also commented.

“Ang layo na ng narating mo at ang dami mo ng na-achieve at napatunayan!! Even ang mga icons ay super hanga sa galing mo!! You are one of a kind Darren!!” an X user wrote.

Singer-actor Darren is a product of the first season of “The Voice Kids” in the Philippines. His music career started at 10 when he performed on on Canada’s YTV show, “The Next Star”.

In December 2024, Darren Espanto won the Best Engineered Recording award at the Awit Awards for his composition, “Bibitaw Na.”

Last month, he made headlines for sharing a video of himself performing “Tell The World Of His Love” at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila during the “Encounter with the Youth” ceremony with Pope Francis on Jan. 18, 2015.

— Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel