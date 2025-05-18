Justin Bieber not a victim of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his rep tells media

— Singer Justin Bieber was not a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs but supports others who were and are seeking justice from the hip-hop mogul facing federal sex trafficking charges, TMZ and People reported on Friday, quoting Bieber’s representative.

READ: Timeline: The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs story – From recording studio to courtroom

Bieber rose to fame in the music world as a teenager and had socialized and performed with Combs, who is 24 years his senior. Videos of the two spending time together prompted online speculation that Combs may have abused Bieber.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a spokesperson for Bieber said in a statement reported by TMZ and People.

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the spokesperson added.

Representatives for Combs and Bieber did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

On trial in Manhattan, Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Lawyers for Combs say he never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will, and the days long, drug-fueled parties Combs called “Freak Offs” were consensual sexual activity.

Bieber, 31, became a star at age 13 after a manager discovered videos of the Canadian singing on YouTube. Allegations of abuse by Combs emerged on social media along with video of a teenage Bieber with an adult Combs.

One video, posted on Bieber’s YouTube page in 2009, showed Combs saying the pair were spending two days together.

“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs said in the video.

“For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full, buck full crazy,” Combs added.

When asked what he wants to do, Bieber, aged 15, said, “Let’s just go get some girls.”

The pair also appeared together on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2011. “He knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” said Combs, who performed previously as Puff Daddy.

In 2023, they collaborated on a song called “Moments.”

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Howard Goller