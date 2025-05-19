‘Historical’ moment: Lady Gagita meets Lady Gaga in the flesh at ‘Lion City Mayhem’

“Tonight is historical.”

Those were the words of drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Lady Gagita after finally meeting the pop icon herself during Lady Gaga’s concert in Singapore.

On Monday, May 19, the “Drag Den” alumna shared a photo with the “Abracadabra” hitmaker during Lady Gaga’s Asia-exclusive, four-day Mayhem tour stop at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Lady Gagita shared a warm hug with the global pop icon when Lady Gaga stepped off the stage to interact with fans.

The drag queen later immortalized the moment on social media, posting a cheek-to-cheek selfie with the superstar, both beaming at the camera.

“WE WERE HAPPY JUST TO BE ALIVE @ladygaga,” Lady Gagita wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“TONIGHT IS HISTORICAL. I FINALLY HAD MY MOMENT,” she added with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

WE WERE HAPPY JUST TO BE ALIVE @ladygaga TONIGHT IS HISTORICAL. I FINALLY HAD MY MOMENT. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4lpsjFS0vw — Lady Gagita | Katy Perya #Mayhem (@ladygagitaofcl) May 18, 2025

Her post has earned 15,000 likes, 1,400 reposts, and over 190 comments, including one from Kakie Pangilinan, eldest daughter of senator-elect Kiko Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta.

“Sa wakas, the ladies who raised me!!!” Kakie commented with face-holding-back-tears emojis.

“A full circle moment,” the Drag Scene Philippines account said with a heart emoji.

“Congratulations, the entire fan base has been waiting for this moment! Kisses from Rio!” an online user exclaimed.

“THIS IS YOUR MOMENTTT. You deserve it so much, my lovee! Amazing” another Instagram user exclaimed with heart emojis.

“Truly, never give up on your dream. Finally, you got the well-deserved moment of you with Gaga! Just like [you], been a fan here for more than a decade. Since then, I’ve followed you and witnessed how much you love her. CONGRATULATIONS, LADY GAGITA!” another fan said.

Lady Gagita also reposted an Instagram Reel of another perspective where Lady Gaga approached their area.

The pop star could be seen smiling at the drag queen’s direction even after their photo op.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Leigh Sy (@itsjustinesy)

Lady Gagita, one of the Philippines’ well-known Lady Gaga impersonators, appeared as a contestant on the drag reality show “Drag Den.”

The drag queen rose to fame in 2010 with her YouTube video “Telephone Parody,” a parody of Gaga’s “Telephone,” which gained millions of views.

Apart from Lady Gaga, the drag queen also impersonates Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is currently in Singapore for her “Lion City Mayhem” show, a promotional concert for her upcoming “The Mayhem Ball” tour, which will start in July in support of her “Mayhem” album.

Her critically acclaimed album has been called a strong return to form of her pop roots, specifically her 2008 debut album, “The Fame.”

“Mayhem” has tracks that reference the bass-heavy, dance-inflected songs of her early career such as “Just Dance” and “Marry the Night.”