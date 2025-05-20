UK police charge rapper HoodyBaby with assault in case involving US singer Chris Brown

— British police charged a second American musician on Saturday in connection with an alleged assault in London in 2023, a day after singer Chris Brown was charged over the same incident.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a rapper and producer who performs under the stage name HoodyBaby, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the assault, alleged to have taken place in London on February 19 2023.

He was due to appear in court in Manchester later on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Grammy Award-winner Brown, 36, one of the best-selling R&B artists of all time, was denied bail by an English court over the charge, throwing his upcoming world tour into doubt.

—Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Peter Graff