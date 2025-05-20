‘How sweet’: Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan surprises Kakie by bringing Yaya Irish to grad

“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared that their family invited Kakie Pangilinan‘s nanny to her college graduation, a gesture many described as “sweet.”

The showbiz personality on Monday, May 19, posted pictures of her eldest daughter with her “Yaya Irish” who was in attendance to witness a milestone in Kakie’s life.

“Our surprise for @frankiepangilinan on her grad was her Yaya Irish!” Sharon said in an Instagram post.

“We brought her with us because she has taken care of Kakie for years now and they are so close!” she added with heart emojis.

Sharon’s post has earned over 19,000 likes and several comments, with some online users appreciating the family’s gesture.

“Awww, so touching naman po. Yaya Irish and your family are lucky to have each other,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Congrats!! Ang sweet naman!!!” another exclaimed.

“Awww, what a sweet and loving family. Congratulations to [your] daughter and to the proud parents for a job well done,” a different Instagram user commented with emojis.

“Such a humble family. Congratulations, Kakie!! Congratulations, Sen. Kiko!!” another online user wrote with heart emojis.

Kakie moved to New York City in 2019 to pursue her college education.

In a previous vlog of Sharon, Kakie shared that she planned to major in writing and possibly take a minor in anthropology.

She said that studying abroad would offer her the opportunity to experience independence.