From above: Anne Curtis points out Metro Manila’s dwindling green areas

Kapamilya host-actress Anne Curtis lamented the significant lack of green spaces in the metro while aboard a flight.

The showbiz personality on Tuesday, May 20, shared aerial shots she took during a flight back to Manila.

These include an aerial view of some parts of Metro Manila.

“Sad to see we barely have any green left,” she wrote in an Instagram Story with a loudly crying emoji.

“What a dream it would be if the Pasig River [were] clean and safe to swim in,” Anne added.

She also saw an aerial view of the Quezon Memorial Circle and praised it for its green space.

“Go Q.C. MAY GREEEEEEN!” Anne exclaimed.

The host-actress also noticed a “black” portion she identified as Pasig River.

“Wonder what all the black stuff is in this part of the Pasig River,” Anne said.

The host ended her post with a larger aerial view of the metro, which included clouds.

“Ok. The End of sharing my random (and concerned) thoughts on the plane,” Anne concluded.

In her next IG Stories, Anne shared a view of her room from Seoul, South Korea.

In 2019, BA Racoma, a professor from the University of the Philippines Diliman, posted a map featuring Metro Manila’s green spaces.

“I knew what to expect, but I didn’t realize it would make me this sad,” he wrote before.

RELATED: There are only a few green spaces left in Metro Manila. Just look at this map.

Last year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region said that Metro Manila’s green space cover has expanded by 47% from 2021 to 2024.

The World Health Organization recommends universal access to green spaces, with at least 0.5 hectares of green space within 300 meters of every home.

It added that green spaces provide benefits like lower premature mortality, fewer mental health problems, and healthier babies.