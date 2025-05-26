Filipino creativity: Abi Marquez stuns in Pinoy spaghetti gown, wins at WIBA Awards 2025

Filipino food content creator Abi Marquez brought Filipino creativity to the global stage as she donned a stunning Pinoy Spaghetti-inspired gown at the 7th World Influencers and Bloggers Awards, held during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 24.

“The Lumpia Queen” made sure her first attendance at WIBA Awards blue carpet highlighted Filipino creativity.

She wore a custom red Pinoy Spaghetti gown by Jo Rubio, featuring butterfly sleeves, “Kain Tayo” embroidery, and pasta-inspired embellishments.

The vlogger completed the look with food-themed accessories, including kutsara (spoon) earrings and a pasta-shaped bag by Nik Bentel Studio. Her outfit was finished off with spaghetti-inspired nails by Nails by Nica.

“Bringing the heart of Filipino creativity and food to a global stage,” Abi wrote in a post where she shared details about her blue carpet look.

Abi’s outfit drew praise from many online users, who admired her creative and proudly Filipino ensemble.

“Dressed to win talaga. And the gown itself is a winner. Thank you for sharing these details. And thank you for what you do to bring our food and culture on the international stage,” a Facebook user said.

“Omg your outfit is amazing. Out of this World, another commented.

“Wow so perfectly designed for you, congratulations chef,” a Facebook user said.

“Truly Filipino! Congratulations!!!” another wrote.

Abi won the Food Creator of the Year at the WIBA Awards 2025.

In a separate social media post, Abi expressed gratitude to those who supported her and her team’s content.

“Still crazy to me that I’m in Europe for the first time and recognized for what my team and I have built with love, to be surrounded by creators from around the world and to represent Filipino food on another global platform,” she wrote.

“To everyone who watched and shared our content, maraming salamat po. You helped Filipino Food be seen across the globe,” the food content creator added.



— Lea Devio