Kim Rodriguez claps back at comments linking her to Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando

Actress Kim Rodriguez has responded to TikTok comments linking her to Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando.

The 30-year-old showbiz personality posted two videos of herself on the platform, one of which shows her lip-syncing to Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love.”

She captioned her lip-synching video with “Idc,” which is short for “I don’t care.”

One of the comments in her video reads, “Dedma sa basher, basta may Daniel Fernando.” It is accompanied by laughing and crying emojis.

Kim saw it and responded, “Pikit.” She also included a laughing emoji.

Another video showed the actress using a line credited to TikTok user @_mysterygirl63_ where she says that she finished her studies, but because of her love for a person, she became stupid in everything.

“Hahayayaya,” Kim wrote as a caption.

In the comments section, an online user wrote, “Fresh naman. Iba talaga alagang Gov. Daniel.” It was accompanied by a sparkles emoji.

The actress responded with a hint of sarcasm, “Taray ng username mo, @alwaysbekindtoothers.”

Speculation about Kim’s rumored relationship with the 60-year-old actor-politician has been growing recently.

Earlier this May, a Facebook page claimed that Daniel “used” Bulacan’s “confidential funds” to gift her a Toyota FJ Cruiser and give her a “P1 million allowance.”

The page alleged that the rumor came from Bulacan Municipal Councilor Marbin Garcia.

The Philippine Entertainment Portal also shared a post from Reddit, which claimed Daniel was dating Kim and giving her “P1 million” monthly for her “allowance.”