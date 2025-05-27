Gracie Abrams, SZA, Becky G win American Music Awards

— Folk-pop singer Gracie Abrams, Latin artist Becky G and R&B star SZA claimed some of the first awards on Monday at the fan-voted American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“That’s So True” singer Abrams, winner of new artist of the year, sent a recorded video from a location on tour to accept the honor. She thanked her fans, who she said “I have been lucky enough to learn from.”

“They have reminded me of the light that exists out there,” Abrams said.

SZA took home AMA accolades for female R&B artist and for R&B song for “Saturn.” Becky G was named favorite female Latin artist.

The festivities opened with host Jennifer Lopez singing and dancing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the nominees. The songs included Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The show was broadcast live on CBS PARA.O from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

Going into the ceremony, Super Bowl headliner and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar led the field of contenders with 10 nominations.

Winners of the AMAs were selected by fan votes. The top prize, artist of the year, pits Lamar against pop superstar Swift, who has earned more AMAs – 40 – over her career than any other musician. She also is coming off the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Others in the running for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Zack Bryan and SZA.

“Not Like Us,” Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track from his longstanding feud with Canadian rapper Drake, is contending for song of the year. Drake has sued Universal Music Group UMG.AS for defamation over its release. Lamar performed “Not Like Us” at February’s Super Bowl, and the song won five Grammys.

Among other AMA nominees, Post Malone was vying for favorite male country artist and favorite country album for “F-1 Trillion,” among other awards. He previously won AMAs in rap/hip hop and pop/rock categories.

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” winner of the top award at this year’s Grammys, was nominated for album of the year and favorite country album at the AMAs. She also is nominated for favorite female country artist.

During the ceremony, Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon award, an accolade for artists with global influence, and Rod Stewart will receive a lifetime achievement award.

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken, Frances Kerry and Stephen Coates