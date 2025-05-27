IU returns to music with ‘A Flower Bookmark 3’ release

South Korean singer-actress IU made her musical comeback with “A Flower Bookmark 3,” released at 6 p.m. KST (5 p.m. in Manila) on Tuesday, May 27.

According to Kakao Entertainment, the album is “a heartfelt collection blending nostalgic charm with emotional richness,” featuring six reimagined Korean classics, including the lead single “Never Ending Story”, originally by Boohwal.

The song’s music video, a homage to the film “Christmas in August,” also premiered on IU’s official YouTube channel. It has so far garnered more than 210,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, among the notable collaborators of the album are Seo Dong-hwan, Wonstein, SUMIN, Slom, Balming Tiger and Sogumm, offering fresh, genre-blending arrangements.

The album marks IU’s return to music following her Netflix hit “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and a 2024 world tour that drew nearly 500,000 fans, Kakao Entertainment reported.

