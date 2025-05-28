Pattinson, Lawrence drew on real-life parenthood for postpartum Cannes drama

Both actors star in Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die My Love’

Pattinson finds parenthood reinvigorating

Film receives 9-minute ovation at premiere

— Actors Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, who star in the Cannes Film Festival competition title “Die My Love,” reflected on Sunday on the difficulties of the postpartum period and how they brought their own experiences of parenthood to the film.

“There’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating,” Lawrence, who recently gave birth to her second child, told journalists in the French Riviera resort town.

However, “as a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she (her character) would do,” said Lawrence, who won an Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013.

Pattinson and Lawrence play a couple, Jackson and Grace, who move to a small Montana town and have a child, which puts increasing pressure on their relationship as Grace, a writer, struggles to deal with her new identity as a mother.

“When dealing with a partner going through postpartum or any kind of mental illness or difficulties, trying to deal with her isolation, figuring out what your role is, is difficult, especially if you don’t have the vernacular,” Pattinson said.

The film, the latest from Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, known for emotionally intense dramas like “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” received a nine-minute standing ovation at its premiere on Saturday night and has been well-received by critics.

Pattinson, who gained fame in the “Twilight” series before both taking on less mainstream titles like “The Lighthouse” and donning Batman’s suit, said becoming a parent himself last year had reinvigorated him.

“In the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration,” said Pattinson.

Lawrence, of the “Hunger Games” series, said that becoming a parent made her realise that she didn’t know just how much she could feel — “and my job has a lot to do with emotion”.

“I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor.”

—Reporting by Miranda Murray and Michaela Cabrera