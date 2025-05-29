Memorial announcement? Jennica Garcia laughs off Santacruzan pubmat confusion

Kapamilya actress Jennica Garcia responded to comments about the layout of a publicity material (pubmat) announcing her participation in “Flores de Mayo.”

The showbiz personality posted a pubmat on her Instagram on Thursday, May 28, announcing her participation in a “Flores de Mayo” event to be held at the Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Grace Chapel on May 30.

Jennica will appear as “Reyna Emperatriz” or the “Queen Empress” in the “Grand Sagalahan” or the “Grand Santacruzan” in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The “Queen Empress” in the Santacruzan represents Saint Helena of Constantinople as Empress, a title she received from her son, Constantinople the Great.

Santacruzan is a highly anticipated event celebrated at the end of the “Flores de Mayo” in towns and cities across the country.

It is a popular Filipino Catholic tradition that commemorates and retells the story of Queen Helena or Reyna Helena, mother of Constantine the Great, who found the Holy Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified and was brought back to Rome.

Santacruzan is a tradition where young women from each town are chosen to portray historical and biblical figures in a parade that has evolved into an extravagant showcase of fashion and pageantry.

Meanwhile, Jennica was among those who were chosen to portray a character in the parade.

Her post earned various comments from Instagram users, including fellow actors, who thought that the pubmat resembled a memorial announcement.

“Ba’t naman ganun [‘yung] design, haha, kinabahan ako ng [five] seconds,” a Filipino wrote with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Natakot ako partner baaaaaa, anu ka ba,” host Melai Cantiveros commented.

“Bebeeeee, bakit ganyan. Puso ko,” actress Janine Gutierrez wrote with loudly crying emojis.

“Gaaaa, ba’t ganyan!!!!” actress Lovely Abella commented with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“NEED PO NAMIN KAUSAPIN ‘YUNG NAG-LAYOUT,” exclaimed another Instagram user.

Jennica noticed some of the comments and responded, “The comments, hoooaaaayyy.” She accompanied it with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Other celebrities who have also previously participated in Santacruzan events include Thea Tolentino, Jillian Ward, Miss Universe 2020 Top 20 semifinalist Rabiya Mateo, Sanya Lopez and Kim Domingo.