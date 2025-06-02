‘Manifested’: TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan’s 2018 dream fan meet finally comes true

OPM singer-songwriter TJ Monterde on Thursday, May 29, shared a 2018 throwback video with his wife, KZ Tandingan, where they talked about their dream of holding a fan meeting together.

That dream became a reality as the couple recently hosted their first-ever fan meet last May 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 2018 video was taken April 7, 2018.

“GRABE YON. Thank You Lord!” TJ wrote in a post.



An Instagram user commented how KZ “manifested” the dream.

“Iba manifesting ni KZ, lahat natutupad. Iba ka talaga. Tama talaga sabi ni sir Martin, every thing she touches, it will turn to gold. Totoo nga!” one Instagram user said.

This was not the first time TJ shared a throwback about manifestation.

READ: ‘More concerts to come’: Tour requests pour in after TJ Monterde’s post-concert reflection

In February this year, he also shared how he used to manifest a solo concert last year.

TJ’s post features a screenshot of his Facebook status on Feb. 19, 2024: “What if — solo con,” concluding it with a thinking face emoji. A year later, TJ shared that his status had come true.

In February, TJ staged “Sarili Nating Mundo” a three-day soldout concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. These were held February 1, 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, following TJ’s post about their manifested fan meet, many fans expressed pride in the couple’s achievement and sent well wishes for more fan meets in the future.

“True testimony of God’s perfect timing talaga!!!” a Facebook user said.

“Manifesting more fanmeet and concerts with you TJ×KZ,” another commented.

“In God, nothing is impossible, proud of both you as a fangirl ninyong duha ate Kristine KZ Tandingan and Kuya TJ Monterde,” a fan wrote.

— Janelle Liong, Rosette Adel