Rachel Alejandro makes appearance in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ series

Singer-actress Rachel Alejandro made a brief appearance in an episode of the popular American crime drama “Law and Order: Organized Crime” series.

On Sunday, June 1, Rachel shared her stint as a “news anchor” in the fifth season’s seventh episode of the series, titled “Beautiful Disaster,” which aired on May 22..

Her post has so far received 4,800 likes and reactions, 300 comments, and 91 shares, with Facebook friends congratulating her on her appearance.

“I saw you in that instant second and I knew it was you, Ms Rachel!!” an online user exclaimed, sharing a screengrab of Rachel’s appearance.

“Aww, thanks for this capture,” Rachel commented with a heart emoji.

In another comment, the actress quibbled about blinking, saying it was a “super short scene.”

“‘Wag pipikit! Haha,” she wrote.

Another Facebook user also shared a screenshot of Rachel’s TV moment.

“Law and Order: Organized Crime” is the seventh series in the “Law and Order” franchise and a spin-off of the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

“Law and Order: Organized Crime” follows the detectives of the New York City Police Department’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they strive to dismantle the city’s most dangerous and violent illegal enterprises.

Meanwhile, Rachel is a theater performer and actress, and the daughter of the late pop icon Hajji Alejandro.

She recently won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2nd Manila International Film Festival in Los Angeles for her performance in the “Song of the Fireflies.”

ALSO READ: ‘Lakas maka-Leni’: Robredo puns flood Rachel Alejandro’s birthday post