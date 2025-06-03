Taylor Lautner takes blame for missing ‘What hafen, Vella?’ trend

“Twilight” actor Taylor Lautner has finally noticed the “What Hafen, Vella?” trend — sort of — in his latest TikTok post.

In a video showing off his wife, Taylor, Lautner responded to a Filipino online user.

“Bro noticing everything except What Hafen Vela trend,” a TikTok user commented.

Lautner replied, “Yup but it’s not ur fault it’s mine.”

The comment sent Filipino TikTok users into a frenzy.

Countless users responded with “OH MY GOD,” while others urged him to do the trend.

The “What Hafen, Vella?” meme originated from Christopher Diwata, a contestant on It’s Showtime’s “Kalokalike” segment, where he, as a Taylor Lautner lookalike, uttered the now-viral phrase from “Twilight.” Lautner portrayed Jacob Black in the movie.

Diwata joined the show’s contest in 2013. However, his video has recently resurfaced and gained renewed popularity, earning him endorsements and appearances, as well as collaborations with celebrities and various personalities.

— John Marwin Elao