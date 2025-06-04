Mak Tumang delivers Miss Grand International crowning gown for CJ Opiaza in just 3 days

Fashion designer Mak Tumang amazed Filipinos when he finished the gown of the country’s first Miss Grand International titleholder in just three days.

The designer, famed for crafting Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s iconic lava gown, shared photos on Tuesday, June 3, of CJ Opiaza and the rapid process behind her intricate evening gown.

“Miss Grand crowning ceremony gown for @cjopiaza created in just 3 [three] days!” Mak wrote on Instagram on June 3.

The designer created a green-and-gold gown for CJ, who wore it during her crowning ceremony as she assumed the title of Miss Grand International 2024 after India’s Rachel Gupta resigned and the organization dethroned her for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties.

CJ was initially placed as first runner-up in the pageant.

She was personally crowned by MGI President Nawat Itsaragrisil at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 3, a moment CJ described as her “golden moment.”

“Before I signed up for this job, I know I was born ready. I am always ready and now, I’d been given the challenge and I’m taking the challenge and taking the responsibility to fill that shoes as your first-runner up and now, your Miss Grand International 2024. Truly, it’s an honor,” CJ said in her speech.

“I know there will be challenges along the way, but I know I have my family with me — the Miss Grand International organization — to be able to surpass all of these and, of course, all the Filipinos, all the Thai fans, my fans all over the world, my organization from the Philippines, my family. Of course, my team. My team is here. Thank you so much. My designers are also here. Thank you for making time,” she added.

On Tuesday evening, Mak shared screenshots of his conversation with the 26-year-old beauty queen from days before the ceremony, when she asked him to create a gown for her historic crowning moment.

According to Mak’s Instagram Stories posted on June 3, CJ reached out on Thursday night, May 29, expressing her desire to wear a “Mak” creation, noting she had received “many” offers to wear gowns from Thailand.

The designer obliged, saying he would attempt to make “magic.”

By Friday, Mak had already shared a preview of the gown in progress. He initially requested a fitting on Saturday, but since CJ was unavailable, it took place on Sunday instead.

Mak said the gown was already “on the way” to CJ by Sunday evening, June 1.

Filipinos praised Mak’s record speed in creating the gown, expressing their amazement in the comments section.

“3 [Three] days?!!?! Grabe,” Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez exclaimed with several raised hands emojis.

“Sobrang galing, grabe! Pinaka grand talaga,” another Instagram user commented with heart emojis.

“Beautiful!” Miss Universe Philippines Organization vice president Voltaire Tayag wrote with fire and heart emojis.

As a Miss Grand International titleholder, CJ will participate in the MGI’s various sponsored activities. She also hopes to get a visa in time for the crowning of Miss Grand USA in August.

CJ is also committed to attending the Miss Grand Philippines pageant, which will be held on July 16 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

A homecoming ceremony will be held in Manila on June 8 to formally celebrate CJ’s historic win, securing a crown that has long eluded the Philippines.

Other Filipinas who came close to winning the crown were Samantha Bernardo and Nicole Cordoves in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

