Ben&Ben named ‘Alay Kapwa’ mission ambassadors

Indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben has been officially named the new ambassadors of Alay Kapwa, a flagship program of Caritas Philippines, in a move aimed at bringing the decades-old initiative to a new generation of Filipinos.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, during a media launch at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

The bishop emphasized the significance of the band’s role in the renewed campaign, which seeks to deepen public engagement in acts of solidarity and compassion.

“Ben&Ben’s music speaks to the soul, and their values of love, hope and community are deeply aligned with our mission,” Bagaforo said. “Their presence in this campaign will help us reach new generations and inspire many more to live out the true spirit of Alay Kapwa.”

As part of their advocacy, the band will headline the “This is what I can share. This is my Alay Kapwa” campaign—a nationwide call to action encouraging 1 million Filipinos to commit to monthly donations.

Contributions, whether P50 or P500, will support Caritas’ critical programs on poverty reduction, disaster response, and social development.

“We ask you to give not from mere abundance, but from a heart full of compassion for others,” Bagaforo urged.

Present at the event were the band’s lead vocalists and twin brothers Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin Guico, who described Alay Kapwa as a “major part of our life.”



Miguel said they had a long history with the program, even before forming the band, as their mother worked as a social action worker for Caritas Manila.

“Practically, we grew up already hearing about Alay Kapwa,” Miguel said.

“Years later, when the opportunity came up to be of service and to partner with Caritas, of course we said yes—not only because we knew what it was about, but also because we had seen its impact on the communities it had served over the years,” he added.

Paolo said the project is already in their “DNA,” and becoming part of it feels like coming “full circle.”

“It was the right time when everything aligned for us to really play an active role in promoting Alay Kapwa. We didn’t expect it to happen now, but in God’s perfect timing, everything just falls into place,” he said.

“We’re really just grateful and happy to be of service,” he added.

Founded in 1975, Alay Kapwa—which means “offering to others”—is the Catholic Church’s annual Lenten program that has since evolved into a year-round effort to address social inequities in the Philippines.

The collaboration will be featured in the “AK @ 50 Benefit Concert,” set for July 8 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The event will celebrate five decades of Alay Kapwa and feature performances by Ben&Ben and other prominent Filipino artists.

Organizers said the concert will not only be a musical celebration, but also a rallying cry for unity and shared responsibility. Proceeds will go directly to funding the church’s community-based initiatives.