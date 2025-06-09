‘Surfer Barbie’ goes viral wakesurfing in Filipiniana, holding Philippine Flag in Dubai

Dubai-based Polish surfer Karolina Agata Sankiewicz, popularly known as “Surfer Barbie,” made Filipinos proud as she wakesurfed wearing a Filipiniana dress while proudly holding the Philippine flag.

The viral surfer personality shared a video of herself wakesurfing at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach, wearing a stylish Filipiniana outfit with matching heels while proudly holding the Philippine flag.

An instrumental version of the Philippine national anthem, “Lupang Hinirang,” played in the background.

Karolina’s Facebook Reel has racked up 1,400 stars, 549,000 likes, 56,000 shares, and 19,000 comments. Many Filipinos expressed amazement in the comments section.

“I love watching your videos, Karolina! And this is so far my fave! Proud Filipina here,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Wow. I [have] been watching your short videos for a while now.. and this one makes my heart happy… thank you for acknowledging our country and carrying our flag while doing your stunt… [you’re] gorgeous and talented… salute to you and to your team! Mabuhay,” another wrote.

“You wear that Filipiñana like a true queen full of pride, strength, and history. Saludo!” a Pinoy content creator said.

“Thank you, Ma’am Karolina. Much love and respect from Philippines,” another commented.

Karolina said the video, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip of another she plans to release on June 11, is a tribute to Filipino culture and community.

“Feeling Blessed and honored for all the love received on the last video. Thank you,” she wrote on Saturday, June 7.

“I decided to create the video with [the Philippine] flag as my team members, Richard Napenas, Daryll James Mabale, AR CH IE, are from Philippines and we wanted to honor Filipino culture and community — especially here in the UAE, where the Filipino community is such a vibrant and essential part of society. I love you, Philippines,” the surfer said.

Karolina’s video was released just days before June 12, when the Philippines celebrates Independence Day, or “Araw ng Kalayaan.”

The national holiday commemorates the Philippines’ declaration of independence from Spain in 1898.

According to the Khaleej Times, Karolina mentioned the following in her post, who are part of her production team: Richard Napenas (captain), Darryl James Mabale (surfing coach), and Archie Manz (assistant/surfing coach).

The video was shot in one take on June 6.

“For this particular video, we wanted to do something truly special in celebration of Philippine Independence Day. I had a large custom-made Philippine flag created specifically for the shoot,” she told the news outlet.

Another video showed Karolina wake surfing while holding an ube cake while the Black Eyed Peas’ “Bebot,” sung by Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap, plays in the background.

Ube cake is a Filipino chiffon cake made with ube halaya, a Filipino jam made with purple yam.

“Celebrating Philippines with ube cake while surfing,” Karolina wrote.

In her interview, Karolina said they added a “playful and cultural touch” to the video by wake surfing with an ube cake, a Filipino dessert.

“I feel blessed and honored for all the love I received on the two videos. I decided to surf with the Philippine flag as a tribute to my incredible team members, many of whom are from the Philippines. They are truly some of the kindest and most hardworking individuals I’ve ever met,” the surfer said.

Karolina is a content creator and entrepreneur based in the United Arab Emirates, where she has lived for over 12 years.

She is known for wake surfing in style, often dressed in various outfits and holding different objects.