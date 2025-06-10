J-Hope surprises V, RM with heartfelt welcome after military discharge

BTS member J-Hope delighted fans by sharing a video clip of a surprise prepared for fellow members V and RM following their military discharge on June 10, Tuesday.

“Welcome back, @thv @rkive,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

The sweet gesture quickly circulated online, celebrating the long-awaited return of the two beloved idols.

RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service.

They were cheered by BTS fans or ARMY near the military base while the two members in their army uniforms saluted the crowd and said they will soon be returning to perform.

Meanwhile, J-Hope and Jin, who completed their military service in 2024, are now eagerly awaiting the return of the rest of the group.

According to media reports, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga are expected to be discharged by June 21, bringing the BTS reunion one step closer to reality.

— Janelle Liong