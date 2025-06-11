‘Kumpirmado’: MC, Lassy among absent hosts on June 11 episode of ‘It’s Showtime’

Comedians MC Muah Calaquian and Lassy Marquez were listed among the hosts absent from the Wednesday, June 11 episode of the noontime variety show, “It’s Showtime.”

In a post uploaded on X and Facebook, “It’s Showtime” listed the hosts present and absent from the live studio of the program.

The program said 11 hosts confirmed to be present, while six others were no-shows.

The post also featured their photos in a social media card.

“11-6 LISTAHAN NG MGA HOSTS NA LIVE SA STUDIO NGAYON

Narito ang 11 #ItsShowtime hosts na kumpirmadong present sa studio ngayong araw.

Vice Ganda Jhong Hilario Karylle Kim Chiu Amy Perez Jugs Jugueta Teddy Corpuz Ryan Bang Jackie Gonzaga Ion Perez Cianne Dominguez,” the caption read.

“Samantala, hindi muna makakadalo sina Vhong, Ogie, Darren, MC, Lassy, at siyempre si Anne. Tuloy pa rin ang kasiyahan ngayong tanghali sa #ItsShowtime!” it added, with hashtags #OnlyOnShowtime and #ABSCBNNews.

The format of the card amused online users, as it appeared to mimic the social media graphics used by news outlets to report the senators’ votes on returning the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives.

“Impeachment voting ang peg,” an X user wrote.

“It’s Showtime tatandaan ko pangalan ng mga absent. Zero votes kayo sakin sa 2028,” a Facebook user commented in jest.

“Sana may pa-crimson robe din mga present,” another joked, referring to the robe worn by senators during the oath taking as impeachment jurors on Tuesday, June 10.

The program further quipped, “REMEMBER THE NAMES! Lalo na yung Anne!” poking fun at Anne Curtis who is frequently absent.

Last week, the social media page of “It’s Showtime” also made fun of Anne’s three-day presence streak on the show.

Meanwhile, aside from the pattern of the social media card and caption, several online users also noticed the inclusion of the names of MC and Lassy, who are rumored to have been removed from or have left the show.

Showbiz news site PEP.Ph also reported that MC and Lassy are currently taking a break, which is why they are not seen on the Kapamilya noontime show.

“Isang may alam sa kuwentong ito ang nagparating sa Cabinet Files na, diumano, kusang-loob na nagpahinga sina MC at Lassy kaya hindi na sila nakikita sa Kapamilya noontime show na napapanood sa GMA 7, A2Z, ALLTV, at Kapamilya Channel,” PEP reported.

“Malakas ang hinalang maaaring may kinalaman ang paninita ni Vice Ganda kay MC sa outing nila sa hindi na pagsipot nito at ni Lassy sa ‘It’s Showtime,’” it added.

‘Ligwak?’

Several online users have speculated that MC and Lassy may have had a falling-out with fellow “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda, following a viral vlog where Vice called out MC for being “uncooperative” during their vacation in Coron, Palawan.



The emotional conversation sparked speculation on social media that MC and Vice may not be on good terms, with some users alleging that Lassy has taken MC’s side.

Despite this, “It’s Showtime’s” latest post seemingly debunked the rumors as they were still listed as hosts, with many social media users noticing this.

“So, hindi totoo ang mga kumakalat na chismis tungkol sa may ligwak diumano?” an X user asked.

“That’s not true po. Fake news po yan,” an X user responded.

“May post sila oh so hindi,” another replied.

Vice, MC and Lassy have not yet publicly addressed the rumors.