‘Tongue energy’: Alden Richards strikes viral pose while rating Pinoy dishes

Actor Alden Richards joined the viral “Tongue Pose” challenge on TikTok.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, June 12, titled “Rating Pinoy food,” Alden is seen doing the viral pose, sticking out his tongue with his fingers pressed to his forehead, to show how much he enjoys various Filipino dishes.

“Walang makakapigil sa (tongue out emoji) energy…” Alden captioned his post, tagging an energy drink brand.

Alden rated variety of Filipino dishes such as adobo, sinigang, lechon, kare-kare, dinuguan, pancit, tinola, bulalo, pinakbet and sisig.

Many TikTok users were amused that he gamely indulged in the viral tongue pose that has become a meme.

“Tinanggap niya na lang talaga,” a TikTok user commented.

“THE OG DILA BOY,” an online user wrote.

“HAHAHAHA ‘If you can’t beat them, join them’ ang atake,” another added.

“SUMABAY NA SIYA SA TREND,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Meme king ka na hahhahaha,” an online user also added.

Fans also pointed out that BINI’s Maloi Ricalde reposted Alden’s video, saying she found it entertaining.

“Ang random ng repost ni Maloi,” a TikTok user said.

“Tuwang tuwa siguro si Maloi,” another commented.

Alden’s video has so far amassed 6.2 million plays, 1 million likes, 61,200 saves and over 9,600 comments.

Alden’s viral pose originated from an old photo of him that sparked memes, with online users mimicking the pose and using Skusta Clee’s “Kung Tayo” as background music.

— Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel