How Zeinab Harake honored husband Ray Parks Jr. on Father’s Day

Content creator Zeinab Harake-Parks took to social media to pen a heartfelt Father’s Day message to her husband, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., on Sunday, June 16.

In her Father’s Day message, Zeinab called Ray “pinaka-green flag.”

“Happy Father’s Day sa pinaka-green flag kong asawa. We love you so so much,” Zeinab wrote.

The vlogger mentioned that this was the first time she was not greeted on Father’s Day, and expressed contentment about it, having previously raised her daughter Zebbiana (Bia) and adopted son Lucas as a single mother.

Bia is Zeinab’s biological child with her former partner Skusta Clee.

“First father’s day na hindi na ako yung binabati dahil meron na kaming ikaw,” she wrote in her post.



The content creator’s post has so far garnered 413,000 reactions, 2,700 comments and 3,900 shares.

Many were happy for Zeinab.

“Deserve talaga mii!!! Happy for you. Finally,” a Facebook user commented.

“Deserve mo yan,” another wrote.

“Cheers to the Green Flag husband and Father of the kiddos,” an online user said.

Zeinab and Ray tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tagaytay City last June 1.

— Janelle Liong

