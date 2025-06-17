How Lewis Hamilton and Apple brought F1 racing to the movie screen

Lewis Hamilton worked as a producer on Apple’s ‘F1’ movie

Apple developed camera technology used in the film

Movie stars Brad Pitt as a fictional Formula 1 driver

— Racing legend Lewis Hamilton, a producer on an upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt as a fictional Formula 1 driver, wanted the film to show the reality of what it looks, feels and sounds like to speed around a track at 200 miles per hour.

To avoid having Apple’s AAPL.O “F1 The Movie” seem “faked” by Hollywood, Hamilton provided input on details such as when drivers should brake or shift gears. The film will be released in theaters by Warner Bros WBD.O on June 27.

“I really wanted to make sure the authenticity was there, and it worked for both the younger and the older audience, and then making sure that the racing was true to what it is,” Hamilton said in an interview with Reuters Television.

“All the other drivers, all the teams, are relying on me to make sure that it does,” the seven-time world champion added.

In the movie, Pitt plays a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young hotshot portrayed by Damson Idris. Co-stars include Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.

Portions of the film were shot during real-life F1 events in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City and other Grand Prix stops. The filmmakers would shoot on the tracks during short breaks in the races. Pitt and Idris drove themselves in professional race cars at high speeds.

Before filming started, Hamilton said he met with Pitt at a racetrack in Los Angeles so he could size up the actor’s driving skills.

“I really wanted to see, can you actually drive?” Hamilton said. A longtime motorcycle rider and racing fan, Pitt showed a baseline ability at that point that made Hamilton comfortable.

“He already had the knack,” Hamilton said, which the actor further developed through weeks of intense training. “He really went in deep,” Hamilton said.

“F1” was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the team that put together the thrilling fighter-jet scenes in 2022 blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

For “F1,” they needed new cameras that would work in race cars, which can be slowed down by extra weight.

Producing partner Apple, which began releasing movies in 2019, was able to help.

The company used some of its iPhone technology to adapt a camera system typically used in real F1 cars during TV broadcasts. The hardware looked like a traditional F1 camera but delivered the high-resolution video that the filmmakers wanted for the big screen.

“This movie was just a great example of putting the whole of the company behind a movie,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said. “We designed the camera that went into the car to capture the incredible driving experience. It makes you feel like you’re actually sitting in the car and experiencing what Brad is experiencing.”

Cook said he felt the movie showcased the athleticism required to rise to the elite ranks of F1 driving. Hamilton said he had encouraged more examples of the sport’s physical challenges. Drivers can lose five or 10 pounds, he said, from the exertion during a race.

“You have to be able to show that part of it. You’re training. You’re conditioning your body,” Hamilton said. “The car, it beats you up.”

