Tears of Joy: Megan Young breaks down in tears as motherhood sinks in

Miss World 2013 Megan Young on Monday, June 16, opened up about the joyous arrival of her first child Leon in a heartfelt vlog shared on YouTube alongside her husband, Mikael Daez.

The celebrity couple documented their journey from pregnancy to the birth of their baby on May 20, capturing intimate moments filled with love and emotion.

In the vlog titled “Megan finally gives birth! Baby Daez has entered the building | OUR BIRTH STORY,” Megan was seen shedding tears of happiness as she recounted the experience, giving fans a touching glimpse into their new chapter as parents.

“It was such a unique experience in our lives together and we’re excited to see what adventures lie ahead of us,” the couple said.

Megan also cried when the reality of motherhood truly sank in.

“I’m so happy. Everythink is sinking in already, I’m a mom,” the former beauty queen said.



Fans of Megan and Mikael congratulated the new parents for their new journey and lauded them for their gentle parenting.

“Nakakagalak rin talaga makita na Mama at Papa na kayo Bonez and Fofo. Baby Leon is so loved,” a YouTube user said.

“Congratulations to the both of you super happy na finally kasama niyo na si baby . Welcome Baby Leon to the world,” another commented.

“Di naman ako kamag-anak pero nakikiiyak ako dito. Congrats Bonez and Fofo!” a YouTube user wrote.

“I remember when I listened to your podcast and Boneezy said she didn’t want kids… at all! Look at her now. She’s a mom. Congratulations,” another said.

Megan and Mikael’s birth story vlog has so far garnered 302,083 views and more than 7,300 likes.

— Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel