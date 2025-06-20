US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court

— U.S. singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where he denied the charge. His trial was scheduled to begin on October 26, 2026.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as “Loyal”, “Run It” and “Under the Influence”, was granted bail in May after promising to pay a 5 million-pound ($6.7 million) security fee in order to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last month after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.

