Erwan Heussaff’s ‘champion of Filipino cuisine’ title brings reading comprehension into focus

A social media post reacting to comments about food content creator Erwan Heussaff being called a “champion of Filipino cuisine” has sparked discussions about Filipinos’ reading comprehension.

Threads user @_iamhaning_ on Saturday, June 21, noticed that Erwan was receiving criticism after American TV personality Phil Rosenthal of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil” called him “a champion of Filipino cuisine” in the eighth episode of his travel and culture show.

In the show, he dines with Erwan at Trellis, a restaurant in Quezon City led by Kapampangan chef Claude Tayag.

Phil describes Erwan as an “Instagram titan with millions of followers” and a “champion of Filipino cuisine.”

Threads user @iamhaning noticed Erwan being called out over Phil’s label and reminded Filipinos what the phrase “a champion of Filipino cuisine” truly means.

“Oy! It was not because he’s the best cook but becs [because] he CHAMPIONED — meaning, he actively supports, promotes, and pushes Filipino food, culture and travel forward,” she wrote on the platform.

“That’s exactly what he’s been doing through his FEATR YouTube channel. Haha! Of course, if you’re not a regular viewer of his videos, you probably wouldn’t get it,” the Threads user added.

Voice talent and content creator Inka Magnaye was among those who commented on the post, which has garnered 6,400 likes so far.

“People probably think he’s being called ‘the champion’ of Philippine cuisine like he’s the winner. The comprehension rate in our country makes me so sad,” Inka commented with loudly crying emojis.

Inka’s comment has received 2,700 likes, with some users expressing agreement with her reaction.

“May isa pang meaning ang champion. Supporter,” an online user wrote.

“If anybody needs more proof of the educational crisis in our country… Here it is,” another said.

In its definition, the Cambridge Dictionary defines “champion” (used as a noun) as “a person who enthusiastically supports, defends, or fights for a person, belief, right, or principle.”

Meanwhile, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “champion” (used as a noun) as a “militant advocate or defender.”

Erwan is a food content creator and restaurateur who has been producing food-related content on social media and YouTube through his digital video production company, The Fat Kid Inside, which he founded in 2013.

He runs the “FEATR” (Food, Encounter, and Travel) digital video channel on YouTube, dedicated to food, travel and Filipino culture.

In 2023, Erwan won the James Beard Foundation Awards in the broadcast media division’s social media category.

The prestigious award is given to chefs and restaurants in the United States.

Its awards are dubbed the “Oscars of the food world” since it recognizes the best chefs, bakers, restaurants, bars and more in the US food industry.

Reading comprehension

Meanwhile, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported in 2024 that over 18 million Filipino junior high school graduates are considered “functionally illiterate,” or face difficulties with comprehension and understanding.

This meant that while they had graduated from the basic education system, they struggled to understand what they had read.

“If you look at the 2024 figure, there are 18 million students who the PSA detected are senior high school graduates and junior high school graduates, but are not functionally literate,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Basic Education Committee, said before.

“Meaning, they graduated from our basic education system, but they cannot read, they cannot understand, and comprehend a simple story,” he added.