‘Local superheroes’: Rachel Brosnahan spotlights Filipino-led NGOs after Manila visit

After her Manila visit for the “Superman” world tour, actress Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) thanked fans on Instagram and spotlighted local organizations she and co-star David Corenswet learned about through Filipino supporters.

Rachel encouraged donations to groups such as Save the Children Philippines, Angat Buhay (founded by former Vice President Leni Robredo), and Pawssion Project, a non-profit dedicated to animal welfare.

“We loved getting to bring Superman to all of you… and I loved reading your messages about your local superheroes,” Rachel wrote.

“Over the next few slides, I’m going to share the organizations that were mentioned the most and, if you’re able to and interested in joining us in supporting their work, I’ll include donation links as well. We love you. Thank you,” she added.

Rachel was in Manila from June 19 to 20 for the first stop of the “Superman” world tour, where she and the team held a fan meet and met with members of the press.

She visited the country with co-star David (Superman, Clark Kent) and DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The “Superman” team is also set to visit Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and Beijing ahead of the film’s July 9 premiere.

— John Marwin Elao and Rosette adel