‘Thank you for everything’: Kaila Estrada pays tribute to late fur baby Sansa

Actress Kaila Estrada mourns the loss of her fur baby, Sansa, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, June 26.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kaila posted photos of herself with Sansa, cuddling and sleeping side by side.

Kaila’s fur baby’s name was inspired by “Game of Thrones'” (GOT) character Sansa Stark because she is a fan of the popular HBO series.

“I miss when you would steal food from the table, especially when the ulam was chicken. Your favorite. But most of all, I’m going to miss seeing your sweet face light up whenever I would come home,” Kaila wrote in her post.

“Thank you for everything, Sansa. I love you. I hope you get to have all the roast chickens you want up there,” she added.

Sansa passed away early this week.

—Janelle Liong