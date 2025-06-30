Fans flood Park Sung Hoon’s Instagram with love after ‘Squid Game’ finale

South Korean actor Park Sung Hoon garnered an outpouring of love from fans around the world, as seen in the comments on his Instagram post Saturday, June 28, just a day after the final season of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” dropped.

Park plays Player 120, Cho Hyun-ju, a trans woman and former Special Forces soldier who was rejected by the military after her transition. His powerful performance has resonated with viewers globally.

“Love you, Player 120,” one fan wrote.

“You should be very proud of yourself. Player 120 is a true hero,” another commented.

“I’m so proud of you for playing Hyunju so well! She was so beautiful and so brave,” an online user added.

The final season picks up on the aftermath of the second season’s bloody cliffhanger and features “a failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal,” according to Netflix.

The main protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.

— John Marwin Elao

