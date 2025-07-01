Coney Reyes pens prayer for Vico Sotto’s final term

Veteran actress Coney Reyes shared a heartfelt message to her son, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, as he took his oath for his final term as city chief.

The millennial mayor took his oath of office for his third term at the temporary city hall, located in Bridgetowne, on Monday, June 30, which was attended by his parents, Coney and TV host Vic Sotto.

Vico won against his rival, Pasig City mayoral challenger and businesswoman Sarah Discaya, in a landslide victory at the local midterm elections on May 12, 2025.

During his oath-taking, Vico addressed calls for him to run in the 2028 national elections, saying that he has no plans.

“Ngayon pa lang sinasabi ko na sa inyo: 2028, hindi ako tatakbo,” he said during his inauguration. “Kaya malaya akong gawin kung anong tingin ko ang tama.”

Vico also stated that he is willing to work with his political opponents, although he said accountability for past wrongdoings must still be pursued.

“We extend a hand of peace, we extend a hand of unity. If possible, let’s work together for the betterment of our city — but there must be accountability for the crimes that were committed,” the mayor said in Filipino.

“The billions of pesos in taxes you owe to the national and local government — pay them,” he added.

ALSO READ: Vico Sotto begins final term, vows not to run in 2028

During his oath-taking ceremony, Coney offered a prayer for him as he takes on the responsibility of becoming Pasig City’s mayor until 2028.

“God bless you, son, and grant you everything you would need to accomplish that which He has called you to do in the City of Pasig!” the actress wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 30.

She also added the hashtags in her post: “#ThankYouLord,” “#GlorytoGod,” and “#Grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coney Reyes (@coneyreyes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coney Reyes (@coneyreyes)

Vico’s term as Pasig City mayor will run until 2028, marking a tenure that began in 2019, when he ended the 27-year-long dynasty of the Eusebio clan in the city.

— with reports from Philstar.com/Cristina Chi