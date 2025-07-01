Matet de Leon’s supporters reject ‘suplada’ tag after emotional TikTok live

Actress Matet de Leon has found herself in the spotlight—not for a role on screen, but for breaking down in tears during a TikTok live selling session on Sunday, June 29.

While she received harsh comments questioning her career and character, an outpouring of public support has instead painted a portrait of a humble, warm, and hard-working woman.

Matet was visibly reacting to remarks such as “Wala na kayo project?” and “Suplada ’to kaya iniwan ni Ate Guy.” “Ate Guy” refers to her mother, the late National Artist Nora Aunor.

Supporters push back

Shortly after videos of the livestream went viral, Filipinos on Reddit and Threads shared personal accounts contradicting claims that Matet is “snobby” or rude.

“Ito ‘yung video na namamaga na mata ni MDL kakaiyak habang nag-live selling. Walang masama sa ginagawa niyang hanapbuhay,” the Redditor said.

“Mas may respeto ako sa mga artista [or] celebrities who do live selling and kumakayod talaga using legal means than those na pumapasok at ginagawang retirement ang pulitika,” another Redditor wrote.

“At least lumalaban si Matet [nang] patas, ‘yung ibang laos celebrities, kumakapit sa mga politicians na asukal de papa,” another Pinoy commented, referring to sugar daddies.

Matet could be seen selling some products of Magnolia and Pure Foods in the video.

Meanwhile, some shared accounts of the actress’s character off-screen as they responded to claims that she was “snobby.”

“Hindi naman suplada si Matet sa personal. Na-meet na siya ng nanay ko, that time pa nga, may mga projects pa siya. Mabait daw at maboka sa personal si Matet,” a Reddit user wrote.

One former TikTok Philippines policy manager shared on Threads:

“When I used to work for TikTok Philippines, I had the chance to meet Matet. I was a policy manager then, and she had some questions. She was super nice and kalog. Like, walang ere.”

“I told her about things to watch out for sa live selling niya and she was taking note of everything. Nagtatrabaho nang marangal ‘yung tao tapos ginaganyan niyo!”

A Pinoy on Reddit claimed: “She used to be my neighbor. Friendly ‘yan siya! ‘Pag nag-greet sa’yo, kala mo tropa talaga kayo, haha.”

“‘Di ba?! Sabi nga ni mama, kung maka-chikahan niya nga daw, parang ang tagal na nilang friend, pero that day lang sila nag-meet, hahaha. Si mama pa naman pagka masungit, masungit talaga sa kanya. Kaya hindi ko gets saan galing ‘yung suplada siya,” another Redditor wrote.

‘Proud ako maging live seller’

Matet reacted to the incident in a Threads comment to a post that lamented how online users treated the actress during the live selling.

“Maraming salamat sa kind words. Mukhang wala na lang talaga kaming mga artistang magagawa. Papabastos na lang kami lagi… Bawal pumalag. ‘Yan na yata talaga trabaho namin. Sumalo ng kabastusan,” she wrote.

Matet also addressed the incident in her TikTok account on Monday, June 30.

“Hindi ako naiyak sa live dahil nahihiya ako mag-live. Okay?” she said.

“Kasi ako, proud na proud na proud ako maging live seller ng TikTok ng mga brands na pinaniniwalaan ko, okay?” the actress added.

“Kaya ako na-bad trip kahapon because of that one person na walang puso at napakawalanghiya, okay,” Matet said.

“Pero ‘yung pagla-live sell, I love it,” she added.

Matet did not elaborate on the comment that triggered her.

She promised the public that she would “avoid reading comments” during live selling so that her job would not be affected.