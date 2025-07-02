‘We need an actual human’: Carla Abellana’s complaint over weeklong internet outage

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana appealed to an internet service provider to fix the internet connection in her street after a weeklong outage in her neighborhood.

The showbiz personality on Monday, June 30 called out Converge as she complained about the lack of human response to her complaint as a customer.

“Dear Converge FiberX Converge Support, please reach out to me directly. It has been a week since my entire street’s wifi has been down due to the wires that collapsed a week ago,” she wrote on the Threads platform.

“I’ve lost count of how many ticket numbers I have from all the reporting to your bots. We need to speak to an actual human being and we need this issue resolved immediately, please,” Carla added with a folded hands emoji.

The actress’ post has earned 208 likes, 21 replies, six quotes, and six shares, with some users sharing similar disappointing customer service from the internet provider.

“Same thing happened to us as well. Multiple tickets were created more than [one] week na walang service. What we did? We emailed NTC and the very next day, dumating yung technician,” a Pinoy wrote, referring to the National Telecommunications Commission.

“Grabe po ‘yang Converge. My family’s internet is also down. And we’ve reported and made several follow-ups on the ticket. They keep saying they’ll send a tech team, but tech team keeps cancelling the visit,” another user shared.

“Then, they suddenly closed the ticket and tagged it as resolved. We called again to complain and they created another ticket and it’s the same vicious cycle all over again,” the user added.

“Samedt… it’s been more than a month for me already and it’s just a cycle na lang nangyayari. Pagod na akong mag-follow up. I don’t know if there will be someone who really cares or give a damn concern to their subscribers,” another user wrote.

“Same, tapos may sumagot sa Converge, maya maya pinapatay, puro tickets sila, almost a month na, wala pa rin galaw,” complained a different Pinoy.

Carla later called for Converge to attend to her other neighbors.

“Dear @convergeict, @convergefiberxers, my neighbors too, please. Like I mentioned, it’s been a village-wide damage due to the tornado that hit us,” she said on Tuesday, July 1.

Public airing of complaints

The actress previously aired her grievance against water service provider PrimeWater, saying she has had little to no regular water supply.

The company said it “has been conducting daily water deliveries to help ease the inconvenience of households affected by low to no water pressure areas.”

Carla questioned the water provider’s response, arguing that she was not informed of it visiting her property.

“Spoke with the caretaker? What caretaker? Daily deliveries? Really?” she said in an Instagram Story on Sunday, June 29.