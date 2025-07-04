Dinosaur chase post fuels calls for Catriona Gray to try acting

Calls for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to pursue acting emerged after she shared a promotional video for the adventure film “Jurassic World: Rebirth” featuring her being chased by dinosaurs.

The beauty queen on Thursday, July 3 posted a clip a clip showing her riding an inflatable and letting out a scream as a dinosaur chases her.

Another scene shows Catriona running through a forest surrounded by dinosaurs.

“Here it is!! So, what’s the verdict? Did I become a Dino-snack?” she wrote as a caption.

The beauty queen also posted on her Instagram, where some personalities and online users commented on her acting skills.

“I think you should rethink when you said you were just going to do hosting. This is stellar,” entertainment journalist MJ Marfori wrote with a grinning emoji.

“In her actress era!!!” drag queen Marina Summers exclaimed with clapping emojis.

“LA MAXIMA CATRIONA IN HER ACTRESS ERA!!! Can I just say that in a span of seconds, I could already tell that you’re going to make such a good actress? Please consider pursuing it,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You are giving me KRIS AQUINO vibe in her horror movie when you screamed here,” another user commented, referencing Kris Aquino, who was previously dubbed the “Box Office Horror Queen.”

“Omg, Queen!!! Can’t wait to see you on bigger screens, please!!!” exclaimed a different user with a heart emoji.

“As an actress!!! Love it!!!” actress Iza Calzado commented with heart emojis.

There were other similar comments on Facebook as well.

“Bagay din sa kanya gumanap as Lara Croft,” an online user wrote, referring to the female archaeologist character in the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” movie.

“The acting is givinggg!” exclaimed another user.

“The scream was well executed. Bravo!” commented a different user.

Catriona is better known for her hosting skills, which she has consistently been praised for her high energy.

Apart from that, the former Miss Universe titleholder also sings. She has released singles like “R.Y.F.,” “We’re In This Together,” and “Love Language.”

Catriona is most famous for her performance in Miss Universe 2018. Pageant fans have considered her the standard for what a titleholder should be.