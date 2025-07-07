Carla Abellana recalls ‘narcissistic’ ex who abused her dogs

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana opened up on social media about a “narcissistic” former partner whom she said also abused her pet dogs.

The Instagram post she was reacting to was discussing how toxic relationships can affect pet dogs.

“The truth behind the relationship that you’re afraid to leave behind: your dog can feel every bit of tension that you can,” the post read.

“I still get mad at myself some days for not seeing the change in her behavior during this chapter of life, but I know it’s something I’ll never put her through again. Leave because they deserve it too,” it added.

The post featured a montage of photos of the Instagram user’s pet dog, whom the user said “always looked exhausted” when they were still living with their former partner.

The user then shared how the dog’s disposition improved for the better when they ended their relationship with their now-ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madi & Penny (@rufflife.to.goodlife)

Moved by the post, Carla commented, “I had [three] dogs back then (now, I have six), [one] of which was the most abused by my narcissistic ex.”

She continued, “It took seven and a half years for me to wake up, and I still regret not getting out earlier. I was blind for that long.”

“Now, my dogs no longer shake out of terror, hide behind me or underneath the bed, cling to me whenever they’re afraid, no more tails tucked underneath their bodies, and no more ears pushed back,” Carla added.

“God is good. He made a way to get us all out and we’ve all been happier ever since,” the actress concluded.

Known animal advocate

Carla is a known animal rights advocate. According to reports, she has six pet dogs and six pet cats. She said that she grew up in a family of “animal lovers.”

While she did not mention any names in her Instagram comment, the actress was known to be in a long-term relationship with Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez.

She dated him since 2014, became engaged in October 2020, and then married in October 2021.

By June 2022, Tom, an American citizen, revealed that they were already divorced.

Last year, Carla stated that the Philippine court had already recognized their divorce decree.

What exactly is narcissism?

A narcissistic individual is someone who is “extremely self-centered with an exaggerated sense of self-importance.”

Synonyms include being egotistical and selfish.