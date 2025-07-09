Sue Ramirez shares how she was able to quit coffee, vaping

Actress Sue Ramirez opened up about how she was able to quit coffee and vaping, saying she’s been consistent with her personal goals since June.

On Friday, July 4, the actress announced on Threads that she had made this conscious lifestyle change.

“Good morning, gusto ko lang share mga goals ko for myself since June, and so far, sobrang consistent ko. Only goes to show na kailangan lang natin mag-decide at panindigan kung gusto natin ng pagbabago,” she wrote.

“Isang araw lang ang kinailangan ko. Isang bagong gising. Isang switch lang sa loob mo, at possible mong magawa kahit ano,” the actress added.

“Now, I have stopped drinking coffee and soft drinks, and I also stopped vaping. Mga habits na akala ko hindi ko matatanggal sa sistema ko. Now, I feel so much better without them,” Sue continued.

In a follow-up post, Sue said that she hoped her post would be able to “inspire” others who are also seeking change.

She also emphasized her opposition to vaping.

“Tama na yan kaka-vape. Labyu, haha,” she said in another response to her post.

Sue responded to users who were curious about how she managed to quit both habits.

She admitted to voice artist Inka Magnaye that she had tried quitting vaping many times before but always failed—until now.

“Pero now, wala na. Paninindigan lang talaga,” Sue said with folded hands and heart emojis.

When someone asked her how she was able to stop vaping, the actress replied that she did it “suddenly.”

“I did it biglaan. As in, one decision can really change your life. You can try alternatives, like mga inhalers for the mouth, may flavor, pero no smoke. And they’re made with essential oils, so it’s safer. I’m sure you can do it,” Sue answered.

For coffee, the actress admitted that it was among her “favorite things in the world.”

“I plan to have an iced coffee on my birthday, hahaha, but not gonna be drinking it every day na,” she told a Threads user.

“It was surprising how quickly I got over coffee. Then, when [you] see progress, parang [you] won’t want to break the cycle and how consistent you have been, tapos ‘yun, mawawala din siya sa sistema mo,” Sue added.

“Sometimes, we think we need something, tapos magugulat tayo na, ‘Wow, I can live without it naman pala,'” she continued.

“Nasanay lang pala tayo na [nandiyan] sila, but not realize how much more we can be and how good it feels when you don’t crave them anymore,” the actress said.

Health reminders from DOH

Last April, the Department of Health stressed that smoking and vaping can kill, citing that the latter pose major health risks like e-cigarette or vapor product-associated lung injury (EVALI), nicotine addiction, and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

“The Philippines has already recorded and published its first case of E-cigarette or Vaping Use-associated Lung Injury (EVALI)-related death in a 22-year-old athletic male who had no history of smoking or other vices, but started vaping at an early age,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, coffee is a beverage known for boosting one’s energy and fighting fatigue.