‘Angas’: Kiefer Ravena flexes groufie with basketball legends, including Michael Jordan

“Angas.”

That was the reaction of many Filipinos to a photo of Yokohama B-Corsairs star Kiefer Ravena alongside basketball legends, including Michael Jordan, at an exclusive event in Athens, Greece.

The Japan B. League import posted a group photo with Jordan Brand‘s “Jumpman Board of Greatness,” a group of athletes, creatives and influencers helping shape the brand’s vision.

Kiefer was with the company of basketball greats like Carmelo Anthony, Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero, Rui Hachimura, and Zion Williamson, among others.

“Nak, punta ka dun [with] your friends, angas face,” the Filipino athlete wrote as a caption on his Facebook post shared on Monday, July 14.

Kiefer is the first and only Filipino athlete under the Jordan Brand’s exclusive family of star athletes.

His photo with the basketball icons impressed fellow Filipinos, who shared their admiration in the comments.

“The greatest picture [Philippine flag] represent,” a Facebook user commented with a fire emoji.

“What a moment,” another said.

“Tamang angas Pinoy,” a Facebook user commented with emojis of raised hands and a raised arm.

“Manong, one of the elite! Salute and proud of you, Kiefer Ravena,” another wrote.

Reports said that Kiefer and other personalities received a pair of exclusive Jordan 1 Lows, a reminder of their inclusion in the star-studded clique.

The word “Board of Greatness” is also embossed in the shoe’s leather tongue instead of the usual Nike or Jumpman branding.

Kiefer signed with the Jordan Brand in 2021 and became the first Pinoy in the stable’s long list of stars.