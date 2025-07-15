Legaspi family steps into Marvel spotlight with ‘Fantastic Four’ cast in Sydney

The Legaspi family met the cast of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” during the movie’s press junket in Sydney, Australia.

Mavy and twin sister Cassy Legaspi posed with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm or The Thing and Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm or Human Torch.

Meanwhile, their parents, Carmina Villaroel and Zoren, posed with Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm or Invisible Woman and Pedro Pascal, who portrays Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic.

“So this just happened…” Mavy wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 15.

Matt Shakman’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer,” according to IMDB.

The film will premiere in Philippine theaters on July 23.

— Lea Devio