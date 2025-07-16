IV of Spades shocks fans with comeback single

OPM band IV of Spades surprised fans by releasing a new single titled “Aura” on Wednesday, July 16.

Band members Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga and Badjao de Castro, along with former member Unique Salonga, are credited as the songwriters of the track.

The band also updated their profile and cover photos across all social media platforms.

“The world is healing,” a Facebook user commented.

“With Unique?! 🥹,” another asked.

“Their comeback wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. Anyway, welcome back, bois!” another added.

Fans also flooded the YouTube comments section, likewise noting the presence of Unique.

“The fact na hindi lang si Zild, Blaster, and Badj — but kasama na rin nila si Unique again aaaaaa,” a YouTube user’s comment read.

Some were also moved by the visuals they released for “Aura.”

“Those images of intimacy, distancing, closeness, friendship, rest, and play — are a chef’s kiss. Salamat sa muling pagtambad,” another said, reflecting on the video’s emotional tone.

“Ang dami ko pinagdadaanan ngayon — lalo na sa trabaho at personal na buhay — pero naging sulit lahat sa pagbabalik nyo. Sobrang saya ko, IVOS. Salamat!” a fan shared.

IV of Spades had previously announced an indefinite hiatus in 2020 and focused on their careers, while former vocalist Unique had departed from the band earlier, in 2018.

— Janelle Liong and John Marwin Elao