Sarah Geronimo mistaken for carrying liquor at Billie Eilish concert

“Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo was mistaken for carrying liquor while attending Billie Eilish’s concert in London with her husband, Matteo Guidicelli.

Matteo posted their experience of watching the musician in her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour at The O2 Arena, where a concert security personnel thought his wife carried a prohibited item.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, the couple was seen approaching the concert venue.

Sarah was the first to approach the line, where a male security staff member gestured toward something inside Sarah’s bag.

“What is this?” he asked.

“Alcohol,” Sarah answered as she brought it out.

“Alcohol? It’s not allowed,” the security staff said, looking at the Pinay singer.

Matteo then approached them and clarified that it was “for the hands.”

“No, it’s for the hands, for the hands. Hand sanitizer,” the actor told the security personnel.

“Hand sanitizer! Oh, you’re okay,” the security staff told Sarah and then gestured for her to go inside.

Matteo laughed off the incident and shared that they “almost got in trouble for bringing in ‘alcohol.'”

“Relax, it was just Green Cross. @greencrossphilippines,” the actor said in his Instagram post with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat and laughing-with-tears faces.

The disinfectant brand noticed Matteo’s post and responded:

“Ooops!! (emojis of face-covering-eyes and grimacing face) glad to see that Green Cross Gentle Protect passed the entrance check! (face-exhaling emoji)”

The security staff in the video might have thought Sarah was carrying liquor or an alcoholic drink because she referred to the disinfectant as “alcohol.”

Matteo explained that she carried hand sanitizer, which is also called an “alcohol” among Filipinos, regardless of whether it is an actual hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.

Hand sanitizers are more gentle on the hands compared to rubbing alcohol.